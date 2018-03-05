JMRL & WriterHouse Hold Poetry Contest for Adults

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Media Release

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Charlottesville’s WriterHouse are partnering for a poetry contest for adults from March 1-31.

Contestants may submit one original poem (30 lines or less) to any branch of JMRL or WriterHouse for a chance to win a Visa gift card. The first place winner will receive a $200 gift card, while the runner-up will receive a $100 gift card. Contestants must reside within Central Virginia.

The winners of this contest will be announced at the annual Poetry on the Steps event at Central Library on Thursday, April 26 at 7 p.m. All contestants are encouraged to attend and read their poems aloud at this open mic celebration.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges which includes Ron Smith, a former poet laureate of Virginia. The prizes for this contest are funded by the Friends of the Library along with WriterHouse.

For more information, or to fill out an entry form, please visit jmrl.org/adults.