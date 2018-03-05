Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Shooting Along Marquis Road

03/05/2018 Release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:

On Sunday, March 4, 2018 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Marquis Rd in the Unionville area of Orange County. Upon

arrival, John P. Wright, age 52, was dead as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mr. Wright was an employee with Orange County Public School System.

Mr. Wright's body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Northern Virginia for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing however there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information please contact Lt. Becky Jones at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200.