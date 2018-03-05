Charlottesville Court Seats Jury in Case Against Former Officer

The jury trial for a former police officer is underway in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

The court began selecting jurors Monday, March 5, for the case against 36-year-old Christopher Alan Seymore. He is facing two counts of forcible sodomy.

According to Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Platania, approximately 80 people were called to be potential jurors. A 12-person jury with one alternate was seated around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Platania is expected to call 6 witnesses, while defense attorney Elizabeth Murtagh said she will be asking 14 people to testify.

Ronna Gary has previously testified that Seymore forced her to perform sex acts while he was on duty with the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) back in November or 2016.

According to Gary, Seymore was investigating a traffic incident that she had witnessed and that he entered her home to take her statement. She claims Seymore began groping her, and that he pushed her to have oral sex. Gary said she obliged, because Seymore was a police officer.

She claims Seymore came back to her home later when he was off duty, purportedly to inform her about the resolution of the traffic incident. Gary said Seymore quickly resumed the sexual advances, and again pushed her to have oral sex.

CPD had previously confirmed that Seymore was on a call for service when he met Gary.

Seymore was arrested and fired from CPD after Gary filed a complaint: "The allegations were of a serious nature and an investigation immediately ensued. During the course of the investigation it was determined there was sufficient evidence to charge the officer in relation to the complaint," stated the police department in a media release from December 2016.

Authorities told NBC29 that Seymore was with the Charlottesville Police Department for about 18 months.

The trial is scheduled to last two days.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.