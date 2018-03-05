NBC29 Family Mourning the Loss of Anchor Ken Jefferson

Ken Jefferson, our sunrise and noon anchor, passed away over the weekend after a brief and unexpected illness.

Ken was a true newsman and broadcaster who adored his job. He was also a remarkable musician, photographer, friend, and dog lover.

Ken began his broadcasting career with a pirate radio station as a boy and pursued that dream as an award-winning anchor and reporter at WHIO in Dayton, Ohio.

From there, he went on to WWSB in Sarasota Florida, and returned to Virginia to join the NBC29 team, in order to be closer to his family in Petersburg.

Ken is survived by his twin sister, his mother, his companion Michael, and their dog Lucy.

Memorial plans are still being finalized.

His passing leaves a hole in our hearts and in our newsroom.

Ken Jefferson was 65 years old.