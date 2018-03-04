Baby Goat Snuggling Sessions Held at Farm in South Albemarle

It’s goat snuggling season at Caromount Farm in Esmont.



This is the farm's third year hosting snuggle sessions for people to come out and relieve stress by cuddling baby goats.

The farm owners put out a post on Facebook seeking people who may be interested in snuggling baby goats three years ago.

"We put that out that we wanted people to come and help us love and snuggle the goats and about three, four thousand people signed up to do it," said Gail Hobbs-Page.

Hobbs-Page says the snuggling makes the goats more comfortable, leading to larger amounts of products like milk and cheese.

For $10, visitors can spend the day cuddling the goats and tasting the award winning cheeses.



This year, Hobbs-Page wanted to reach more than just those coming to her farm.



She has invited volunteers from Child Fund International to the snuggle sessions in order to encourage visitors to sponsor a child.

The next snuggle session will be held on Thursday, March 8.