Charlottesville's Sister Cities Commission Hosts Workshops

People who have visited Charlottesville’s sister cities took part in a special workshop March 4 to journal and create memorable moments from their trips abroad.

Charlottesville has four sister cities:

Poggio a Caiano, Italy (1976)

Pleven, Bulgaria (2004)

Besancon, France (2006)

Winneba, Ghana (2010)

The program was made possible through a grant from the Sister Cities Commission to offer free workshops at the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center.

Those in attendance were part of a delegation that went to Italy last year.

“The goal of bringing everyone together is to celebrate our relationships with the sister cities and how important they are culturally to make friendships and to expand our horizons … they're wonderful when they visit us, and give us new insights about our life here,” said Alexandria Searls, organizer.

The workshops are open to all Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents who have visited a sister city.

They will hold one more workshop March 11, before taking a break until a delegation to Ghana returns.