Harrisonburg PD Arrest Man Wanted in Connection to Arson

Press Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is reporting the arrest of Tomas Miguel Villegas Garcia in connection with the arson which occurred on March 2, 2018.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit received credible information that Garcia was headed to Dulles Airport and contacted Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

Major Crimes and MWAA conducted a joint investigation into his exact location and MWAA Police were able to take Garcia into custody around 02:00 A.M. on March 4th .

HPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation and subsequent capture of this individual. Crimes Solvers tips provided valuable information that help lead to his arrest. Anonymous tips from citizens can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Callers can also use the Harrisonburg Police Department non-emergency number 540- 434-4436 with information