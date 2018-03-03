Gala Raises Funds for Charlottesville's Senior Center

An event to help raise money for the Senior Center in Charlottesville brought more than 300 people to the Boar’s Head Inn pavilion Saturday night.

People at the safari-themed gala enjoyed traditional South African music and food. Organizers say the theme was chosen to celebrate a trip some members of the Senior Center are taking later this year.

"We want people to remember that healthy aging is about being active and engaged in the act of living, and we're always having fun at the Senior Center. So the event has to be fun so it matches the Senior Center, which is a lot of fun," said Kirsten Fritz, philanthropy director.

The Senior Center serves more than 8,000 people in the community.

Saturday’s gala raised enough money to cover up to 15 percent of the Senior Center's yearly operating costs.