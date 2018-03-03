Harrisonburg Police Searching for Man in Arson Investigation

Harrisonburg police are searching for a man accused of setting fire to an apartment with two children inside.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tomas Miguel Villegas Garcia is wanted on a charge of attempting to maliciously burning an occupied dwelling belonging to a family or household member.

Officers rescued two juveniles found in heavy smoke inside an apartment in the 200-block of Broad Street around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Both are reported to be OK.

Police say they're investigating additional crimes related to this case.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call The Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640 or Emergency Communication Center non-emergency number 540-434-4436.

03/03/2018 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:

Harrisonburg, Va. – On March 3, 2018 around 12:40 p.m. the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) and Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) responded to the 200 block of Broad Street for a reported fire.

HPD Officers arrived on location and while approaching the front of the residence discovered smoke coming from an upstairs apartment.

Once inside the residence HPD Officers discovered two juveniles inside amongst heavy smoke, both were OK. The residence was then secured and it was determined that there was no longer an active fire inside the home.

HFD Fire Marshal responded to the scene and determined that the fire was set intentionally.

The suspect in the case was identified as Tomas Miguel Villegas Garcia. Garcia is described as a white male, 28 years old, height 5’11” and weighs 135 pounds.

The Fire Marshal has obtained a warrant for 18.2-26/18.2-77 Attempt to maliciously burn an occupied dwelling belonging to a family or household member.

HPD is still investigating additional crimes related to this incident.

This incident is still under investigation.

The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with information related to this incident contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640 or Emergency Communication Center non-emergency number 540-434-4436. Callers can provide anonymous tips at Crime Solvers: 540-574-5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).