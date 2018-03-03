1 Virginia Tops Notre Dame 62-57 on Senior Day

The top-ranked Virginia men's basketball team finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak, as the Cavaliers defeated Notre Dame 62-57 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Seniors Isaiah Wilkins, Devon Hall, and Nigel Johnson were honored at midcourt before their final game at JPJ.

UVa led by as many as nine points in the first half, and held on for the win in a back-and-forth 2nd half.

Hall led the 'Hoos with a team-high 17 points and six assists.

Wilkins had eight points and six rebounds, while sophomore Ty Jerome scored 13 points.

Bonzie Colson led Notre Dame with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Virginia (28-2, 17-1 ACC) receives a double-bye as the top-seed in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers will play their first game in Brooklyn on Thursday.