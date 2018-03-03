Quantcast

Saturday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

Boys Basketball

VISAA Division II State Championship
Miller School 82, Blue Ridge 64

VHSL Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 46, Hidden Valley 44

VHSL Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Lancaster 69, Riverheads 49

VHSL Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Central-Woodstock 59, Goochland 45

Girls Basketball

VISAA Division II State Semifinals
Miller School 36, Atlantic Shores 28

VISAA Division II State Championship
Miller School vs. Highland - 7:00 PM

VISAA Division I State Semifinals
Bishop Ireton 52, St. Anne's-Belfield 25
 