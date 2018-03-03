Brewery Hosts Charlottesville Chalkfest

Folks are gathering at Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewing for an event focusing on building connections and celebrating the people of Charlottesville.

Charlottesville Chalkfest kicked off Saturday, March 3, with a community breakfast. Ten nonprofit groups also shared presentations about their work in the community.

Chalkboards were placed on each table to encourage people to draw something beautiful in Charlottesville.

"It’s just that simple idea, you know, of getting to know and having conversations with others in the community. We see this as the foundation for a stronger community. So even if you can’t make it out today, I just really encourage you walk next door, have a conversation with your neighbor and just start that relationship," said Chalkfest organizer Margo Bulka.

Organizers will tap the keg of the first Charlottesville Ale. Six local brewers created the collaboration beer to benefit the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.