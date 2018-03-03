Racial Slurs Spray Painted on Vehicles in Charlottesville Neighborhood

Charlottesville police are investigating two apparent acts of vandalism along Elliott Avenue.

According to authorities, two vehicles in the 500 block of Elliott Avenue were spray painted with racial slurs sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday, March 3.

The N-word was spray painted onto an SUV, while swastikas and other markings had been left on a nearby sedan.

“It's crazy. That's in the past, as far as the Germans and the swastika. We still got a lot of people that hate in this community it looks like, I mean, in regards to this past year we had, it was a rough season,” said Lemuel Vaughan, who owns the vandalized SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

03/03/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

On today’s date, the Charlottesville Police Department received a report of two vehicles vandalized in the 500 block of Elliot Ave. Both vehicles had racial slurs spray painted on them. One vehicle also had a swastika symbol spray painted on it.

The incident was reported to have occurred between midnight and 3am on 03/03/2018. At this time there are no known suspects.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.