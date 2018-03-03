Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Releases Survey for Rate Study

Release from Harrisonburg:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department is evaluating the pricing structure for programs, services, and facility usage throughout all aspects of the department.

Part of the evaluation is to conduct a study into the fee and rate structure to help develop a departmental policy for the Parks and Recreation Department. The study will explore best practices among other localities for setting, implementing, and adjusting fees.

The first step in this process is to collect input from the public. A survey has been posted at www.beheardharrisonburg.org. The goal of the survey is to gain opinions from participants on the Parks and Recreation Department’s programs, services, and facilities.

“Information collected will assist us in developing a plan to adjust our fee and rate structure so we are best serving the community,” explained Brittany Clem, marketing and special projects coordinator with Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation.

Upon completion of the survey, participants will have the option to enter a drawing for a free fitness membership at the Community Activities Center or Lucy Simms Center, family summer swim pass at Westover Pool, or four rounds of golf at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.

The survey is available to anyone in the community and can be found at www.beheardharrisonburg.org. Paper copies of the survey will also be available at all parks and recreation facilities and at the welcome desk in City Hall. This survey will be open until March 20, 2018.

Additional information about Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation can be found online at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov.

The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department manages 12 parks, A Dream Come True Playground and numerous other playgrounds, a skate park, bike trails, soccer complex, softball and baseball fields, a dog park, and two pools. The largest park in the City of Harrisonburg is Hillandale Park that encompasses 74 acres. More information about the parks can be found online at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/parks-recreation.