UVa Women's Basketball Falls 83-47 against #5 Notre Dame in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

The 7-seed Virginia women's basketball team lost 83-47 against 2-seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A three-pointer from Aliyah Huland El with 4:39 remaining in the first quarter gave UVa a 10-9 lead, but the Irish answered with a 9-0 run, and they never trailed again.

Notre Dame led 40-27 at halftime, and they held the 'Hoos to just 20 points in the 2nd half.

Marina Mabrey scored the first eight points of the second half for the Irish, and she finished with a game-high 24 points.

Huland El (13 points) was the only UVa player in double figures.

The Cavaliers started the game going 4-of-8 from three-point range, and they ended 6-of-26.

Virginia (18-13, 10-6 ACC) has a week off before finding out its NCAA Tournament fate, as the NCAA Selection Show airs on Monday, March 12th at 7 PM.