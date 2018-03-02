Interstate 64 Reopens, Power Line Repairs Completed

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — Interstate 64 is open in both directions at milepost 129 in eastern Albemarle County after repairs were completed to a power line that fell across the highway. Traffic congestion may take some time to clear so the Virginia Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect slowdowns in the area. For eastbound travelers that will be west of Exit 136 (Route 15, Zion Crossroads) and for westbound traffic east of Exit 129 (Route 616, Black Cat Road).

VDOT reminds motorists traveling Friday evening and overnight to drive with extreme care since high winds are forecast to continue into Saturday. Trees, limbs and other debris may fall onto the road without warning. Drivers with high-profile vehicles should be particularly cautious in windy conditions. As a reminder, if you encounter an intersection with a non-working signal, treat it as a four-way stop.

Utility crews will repair the lines and reopen the interstate as quickly as possible but at this time the closure is estimated to extend another two hours. Motorists should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for road closures and traffic conditions, or follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

