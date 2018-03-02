Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball State Playoff Scores and Highlights

R.E. Lee's Blaize Velvin scores against Greensville County in the Class 2 State playoffs R.E. Lee's Blaize Velvin scores against Greensville County in the Class 2 State playoffs
Amaya Lucas led Buffalo Gap with 20 points Amaya Lucas led Buffalo Gap with 20 points
Buffalo Gap girls basketball advanced to the state semifinals with a 63-41 win over Prince Edward County Buffalo Gap girls basketball advanced to the state semifinals with a 63-41 win over Prince Edward County

BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Thomas Edison 64, Albemarle 56

Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Northside 72, Spotswood 47

Class 2 State Quarterfinals
R.E. Lee 58, Greensville County 46

VISAA DII Semifinals
Miller School 65, Walsingham Academy 50
Blue Ridge School 71, Virginia Episcopal 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Buffalo Gap 63, Prince Edward County 41

Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Hopewell 62, William Monroe 40
Tabb 50, Culpeper 40