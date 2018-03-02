CitySpace Exhibits Student Art Portfolios

The exhibit will remain on display until the end of March

The art was done by Albemarle County Middle School students

Dozens gathered at CitySpace in Charlottesville on Friday, March 2, to celebrate the opening of an art exhibit featuring the work of some distinguished students.

The Reflections exhibit showcases art portfolios from students at Albemarle County Middle School. All of the artwork on display has been submitted to the Virginia Governor's School Program for Visual Art.

