CitySpace Exhibits Student Art Portfolios

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Dozens gathered at CitySpace in Charlottesville on Friday, March 2, to celebrate the opening of an art exhibit featuring the work of some distinguished students.

The Reflections exhibit showcases art portfolios from students at Albemarle County Middle School. All of the artwork on display has been submitted to the Virginia Governor's School Program for Visual Art.

The students' artwork will remain on display at CitySpace through the end of March.