CitySpace Exhibits Student Art Portfolios

CitySpace Exhibits Student Art PortfoliosPosted: Updated:
Reflections exhibit at CitySpace
The art was done by Albemarle County Middle School students
The exhibit will remain on display until the end of March
Student artwork
CitySpace Exhibits Student Art PortfoliosMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /