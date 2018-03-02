Bobcat Struck By Vehicle in November is Returned to Wild

It's a triumphant return to the wild for a bobcat that was struck by a car back on Thanksgiving Day.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia released the cat on Friday, March 2, in New Kent County, which is close to where she was found. She went on quite the ride after becoming stuck in the grille of a car for an hour-long drive on November 23.

"The release went really well," says Brie Hashem, the wildlife center's rehabilitator. "She ran off in the direction we hoped she would, into the woods. She was feisty when we were going into the cage to let her go. We have no doubts that she will do well when she's back out there now."

After months of care and rehabilitation, experts say they're happy to see her getting back to her natural habitat.