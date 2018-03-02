Republican Senate Candidate Delivers Speech in Defense of Second Amendment

A man hoping to unseat Senator Tim Kaine in Washington didn't mince words when it came to the gun debate that’s again in the spotlight after last month's school shooting in Florida.

In the Virginia General Assembly on Friday, March 2, Republican Nick Freitas made a passionate speech in defense of the Second Amendment, accusing Democrats of wanting to "tear apart" or "get" to the Second Amendment.

Freitas, who represents Virginia's 30th District, acknowledged that the current gun control push is just to revisit bills involving background checks and bump stocks, but he says no one in the Republican Party believes that's all Democrats want.

“It'll be bump stocks and it'll be background checks,” says Freitas. “It'll be different kinds of background checks to register the guns. Then, after that, it will be we have to ban assault weapons. What's an assault weapon? Something that looks scary. Then, after that, it will be semi-automatic rifles, then semi-automatic shotguns and revolvers. Because when the policies fail to produce the results you are promising to your constituents, you'll be back with more reasons why we have to infringe on Second Amendment rights.”

Freitas also made a point of reminding Democrats that it was their party that had previously supported slavery and segregation.