Albemarle Supervisors Redeliberating Potential Court Relocation

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is redeliberating a potential relocation of Albemarle County's courts.

The postponing of the discussion was set back in December.

Supervisors say they received various opinions from people living in the county on whether or not the courts should stay in their current location in Charlottesville city limits.

Relocating Albemarle's Circuit and General District courts could cost up to $51 million.