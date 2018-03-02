UVA Officially Announces Site for New Softball Stadium

Quantcast

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors has now formally selected a site for a new softball stadium.

Concepts of potential designs show the new stadium at the corner of Massie and Copeley Roads, where there is currently a practice field. The goal is to create both a compelling team and spectator experience, with the benefit of having the other shared athletic facilities nearby.

“It's important for any of our student athletes or any of our students to make sure that they have a great facility to maximize their potential to learn, grow, develop, get better, and so this facility will certainly help our softball student-athletes thrive,” says Carla Williams, the athletic director at UVA.

The board has also added the demolition of University Hall to its spring agenda, and it'll decide on its fate in June.

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

