UVA Officially Announces Site for New Softball Stadium

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors has now formally selected a site for a new softball stadium.

Concepts of potential designs show the new stadium at the corner of Massie and Copeley Roads, where there is currently a practice field. The goal is to create both a compelling team and spectator experience, with the benefit of having the other shared athletic facilities nearby.

“It's important for any of our student athletes or any of our students to make sure that they have a great facility to maximize their potential to learn, grow, develop, get better, and so this facility will certainly help our softball student-athletes thrive,” says Carla Williams, the athletic director at UVA.

The board has also added the demolition of University Hall to its spring agenda, and it'll decide on its fate in June.