Louisa County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Suspicious Male

Louisa County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking into reports of a man following young women and possibly taking pictures of them.

As of Friday, March 2, police have a vague description of the suspect. He's believed to be in his 30s and driving a silver Toyota sedan.

Police want to remind you to be aware of your surroundings and if you see suspicious activity, always report it.

From the Louisa County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page:

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is looking into reports of a suspicious circumstance that has been posted several times on social media. It was reported to have been at the Lake Anna Food Lion parking lot and involves a man that has been reported to be between 30-40 years old and of middle eastern descent, driving a silver Toyota Camry, possibly taking pictures and following young females.

If you have any information about this or any other incidents similar to this, contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540)967-1234 or if it is an emergency dial 911. Always be aware of your surroundings and report anything suspicious. #SeeSomethingSaySomething