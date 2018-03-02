Upcoming Hip-Hop Fest Looks to Community to Help Fund Event

Upcoming Hip-Hop Fest Looks to Community to Help Fund EventPosted: Updated:
Organizers are looking for donations from the community
The week-long festival will feature a variety of events
Upcoming Hip-Hop Fest Looks to Community to Help Fund EventMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story