Upcoming Hip-Hop Fest Looks to Community to Help Fund Event

Organizers are looking for donations from the community

The Nine Pillars Hip-Hop Cultural Fest is seeking the community’s help to fund this year’s event.

The event started in 2017 to celebrate and promote the nine pillars of hip-hop. Organizers say they created it to give artists a platform in the Charlottesville community.

They hope the festival will be bigger this year with new events like the runway hip-hop fashion show and the Make the Cut: DJ Battle.

“We have a $4,000 target, and that's going to provide payment for artists, it's going to provide venue usage, it's going to provide gear and equipment to get the best, most professional festival we can possibly put on,” says Cullen Wade, the director of the event.

The week-long festival will start on Friday, March 30.

If you’re interested in helping the organizers meet their fundraising goal, you can visit the group's GoFundMe page.