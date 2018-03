Localities Issue Burn Bans as Winds Whip Across Virginia

Burn bans are in place across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley Friday.

Most of them went into effect before the gusty weather blew into the area.

Still, there have been reports of several brush fires popping up across the NBC29 viewing area.

Fire officials ask you use extra caution as March roars in like a lion.

“We certainly get really concerned about wind-driven fires when there is fire. The fire will spread exponentially just from the high winds,” said Charlottesville Fire Department Deputy Chief Emily Pelliccia. “So when that happens we have to commit additional resources to a fire in order to put it out.”

The Charlottesville Fire Department also asks you to secure any loose items in your yard and clean up any debris that could become projectiles in the high wind.