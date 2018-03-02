Drug Task Force Seizes Marijuana, Cocaine After Executing Search Warrant

Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Press Release:

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. – On February 28, 2018, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force, assisted the Scottsville Police Department in obtaining and executing a search warrant in the 300 block of Valley Street in the Town of Scottsville.

Officers seized from inside the residence approximately 992 grams of marijuana (with an estimated street value of $12,412), cocaine, a stolen .45 caliber handgun and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Gerald Michael Mohler Jr., 38, of Scottsville, Va. was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of over one pound of marijuana while in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force has been in existence since 1995 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department, University of Virginia Police Department, and Virginia State Police.