Vibe Fest to Showcase Music, Foster Dialogue

If you're looking to have some fun this evening while listening to a variety of music genres, Vibe Fest might be the event for you.

The inaugural event will kick off on Friday, March 2, with local music ranging from rock, funk, and soul.

Organizers say this event was created to bring people together of all races and backgrounds to break boundaries and have important dialogues with people you don't know.

“I feel like there has been a lot of things happening - some positive, some negative - here in Charlottesville and I wanted this event to be one of the positive events, but I also wanted it to really focus on the local people here,” says Jawara King, the creative director of Vibe Fest.

Vibe Fest is free and open to the public at IX Art Park Indoor Arts Hall. Organizers say doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 8 p.m.