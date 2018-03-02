Park & Ride Lot on Route 257 In Rockingham County Closed March 6-7

Virginia Department of Transportation News Release:

STAUNTON – The Park & Ride lot along Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, through 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 7. The 38-space lot is located just west of the Interstate 81 interchange at exit 240 in the Mount Crawford area.

The Park & Ride closure is for tree and brush removal and other needed maintenance. All work is weather permitting.

