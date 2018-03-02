Harrisonburg Unexpectedly Looking at Waste Collection Program Alternatives

City of Harrisonburg News Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Public Works Department is currently studying the city’s Solid Waste and Single Stream Collection program and considering all alternative options.

At the end of last week, the city was notified unexpectedly that effective immediately van der Linde Recycling will no longer operate its household waste processing facility. The city’s contract with van der Linde Recycling was to have continued until July 13, 2018.

The collection operations of residential waste will not change at this time; however, the disposal will temporarily be different. Starting Monday, March 5, all residential waste will be disposed of at the Rockingham County landfill.

“We certainly were not expecting this sudden change in our waste collection and are disheartened with the interruption to our recycling program,” explained Jim Baker, director of the Public Works Department. “Our staff members are using this as an opportunity to look into alternative programs and determine the most efficient process that would fit the needs of our community.”

City staff has already begun evaluating all options and researching the most efficient and effective waste collection and recycling processes.

Anyone with questions may contact the Public Works Department at 540-434-5928.