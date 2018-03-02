Quantcast

Inside the World of Black Hair: NBC29's Madison Carter Shares Her Experience

Our week-long series exploring black hair and expression wraps up with a visit to the salon with NBC29's Madison Carter.

Madison took one for the team to answer questions many black women get. Why does your hair look like that? Is that your real hair? And - the best one - what does your hair actually look like?

Watch the video above to see Madison’s own hair journey.