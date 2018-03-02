Strong Winds Hit Central Virginia

Scene in the Ivy area where a tree had fallen across the road

Crews are working hard across central Virginia dealing with wind damage.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it has been getting reports of trees and downed power lines since early Friday, March 2. Drive carefully as VDOT crews are responding to many calls.

A house under construction along Morgantown Road appears to have been lifted from its foundation by the wind.

In Charlottesville, bricks were blown right off a building in the Hessian Hills Apartment complex. Crews have been on scene, tearing down other compromised brick.

VDOT says over 300,000 customers have been affected by the high winds. Some wind gusts have been as high as 70 miles per hour.

Many schools closed Friday due to power outages and blocked road affecting families:

Power outages are also being reported throughout the area. Click on the links for additional info on outages from Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, Dominion Energy, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

The Albemarle County Police Department lists the following roads are closed:

Rte. 810 Closed between Thurston Dr. to Rte. 811

Rte. 676 Owensville Rd. is closed between Rte. 614 to Rte. 839

Rte. 729 Buck Island Rd. is closed between Rte. 618 to Rte. 53

Rte. 601 is closed at Rte. 658

Rte. 690 between Rte. 796 to 250

Rte. 601 is closed between Rte. 676 to Rte. 653

Rte. 615 A tree is on a power line and arcing. This is located between Rte. 231 to Albemarle/Louisa County Line. Roadway is open at this time.

Road closures in Charlottesville include:

100 Block Washington Avenue

1600 Block Kenwood Lane

1200 Block Preston Avenue

Meanwhile, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport says some airlines have preemptively canceled select flights along the East coast due to strong wind. Flight info can be found here.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.

03/02/2018 Release from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative:

As of 8:30 a.m., more than 24,000 REC members were without power as a result of the damaging winds that entered our 22-county service territory overnight. Sustained winds of 30 mph with gusts over 50 mph are expected to continue through tonight. The highest concentration of outages are west of State Route 29.

Crews restored service to several thousand members overnight, however trees are falling onto lines and creating more outages faster than crews can make repairs. As of this morning, REC is aware of more than 200 damage locations, with additional reports constantly coming in.

REC’s crews will continue to work as long as they can do so safely. Right-of-way and power line contractors are assisting REC, and additional assistance has been requested from other cooperatives.

Due to the dynamic nature of this wind storm, restoration times for specific repairs are not being provided.

While the winds continue to gust heavily, REC will remain in “triage” mode

Crews are currently responding to emergencies as reported by local 911 centers, and to damage on larger lines that power substations and whole communities.

A projection for complete restoration of service will not be available until the winds calm and the potential for additional outages is reduced.

Safety is always a top priority for our employees and members. Downed power lines and trees touching the lines are extremely dangerous. Please be on the lookout for downed lines and be aware that hazardous conditions may exist in the aftermath of this storm. If you see a downed line, report it by contacting REC or 911 and be sure to keep others away from the line.

To report an outage, log in to MyREC SmartHub or visit myrec.coop/out. For those who prefer to phone in to report an outage, call toll-free: 1-800-552-3904. Monitor power outages and important information in the Outage Center in MyREC SmartHub or at www.myrec.coop/outagecenter.

If the cause of the damage is evident, and you are reporting your outage by phone, please provide information concerning cause and location to the member service representative. Callers with no additional information are encouraged to choose the automated reporting option.

REC provides electric service to over 165,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information about REC, please visit www.myrec.coop.