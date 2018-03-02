Building Goodness Foundation to Partner with 4 Charlottesville Nonprofits

03/02/2018 Release from the Building Goodness Foundation:

Charlottesville, VA – Thursday, March 1, 2018 – Local construction nonprofit Building Goodness Foundation (BGF) is planning four exciting new renovation projects in Charlottesville, VA this spring, to further their mission of building community and improving lives. In the coming months, BGF will partner with Pilgrim Baptist, All Blessings Flow, Market Box, and Abundant Life.

Pilgrim Baptist, a church in Charlottesville’s 10th & Page neighborhood, provides community services including community health worker education, community walks and exercise classes, music education outreach, and summer meal programs for kids.

An upcoming renovation by BGF will enable Pilgrim Baptist to expand existing programs, host new programs, and provide easier access to community members with limited mobility. The project will include a kitchen renovation, bathroom renovation, and a stage/ramp renovation by professionally-skilled BGF volunteers, working side by side with members of the church community. BGF is proud to partner with this truly grassroots, community-led organization.

“We're so excited and looking forward to this renovation, which will help us expand our programs and add new programs to serve the community better,” says Wendy Cooper of Pilgrim Baptist.

The first build days at Pilgrim Baptist will be this Saturday, March 3rd, and next Saturday, March 10th.

Abundant Life, a community development organization in the Prospect Avenue neighborhood, provides tutoring, mentoring, financial education, and senior support to community members. BGF will renovate their porch space and replace all first floor windows. This work will allow Abundant Life to bring all their activities back into the community from off site, and will make their meeting space safer and more comfortable. BGF and Darden volunteers will kick off this project on April 7th at the Building Goodness in April workday.

All Blessings Flow collects, refurbishes, and distributes medical equipment for free to anyone in need. BGF is slated to outfit their existing space with storage, office space, and stations for handling medical equipment. This renovation will exponentially increase collection and distribution capacity for this nonprofit partner, and also enable them to reduce overhead from renting storage units and host more volunteers at the facility. Work is likely to begin in June.

Market Box is an exciting pilot program designed to address food access in underserved communities, in Charlottesville and potentially throughout the country. With this partner, BGF is designing and building a prototype for a semi-mobile mini-market that will sell nutritious, fresh food in places where it’s not currently available. BGF will build out a shipping container with shelving, tables, counters, and an ADA-compliant porch entryway to make this partner’s vision a reality. This project is currently in the design phase, and work will likely begin in August.

“We are proud to be partnering with such impactful organizations in Charlottesville this spring,” said Kelly Eplee, Executive Director of Building Goodness Foundation. “I’m also proud of the skills and enthusiasm BGF volunteers use to uplift these communities. We are happy to be part of the good they do in the world.”

To find our more about upcoming volunteer opportunities with BGF in Charlottesville, please contact Lauren McRaven, Local Projects Manager, at lmcraven@buildinggoodnessfoundation.org or 434-973-0993.