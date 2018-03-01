1 Virginia Rallies to Beat Louisville 67-66 on De'Andre Hunter Buzzer-Beater

De'Andre Hunter banked in a three-pointer as time expired, and the top-ranked Virginia men's basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to win 67-66 at Louisville Thursday night.

UVa trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half.

The 'Hoos were down 56-46 with 4:12 remaining when Hunter hit a three-pointer to spark a 12-2 run, which tied the game.

Ty Jerome (21 points) was fouled shooting a three-pointer with the Cavaliers trailing by four with 2-seconds left.

The sophomore made the first two free throws, and intentionally missed the third to give UVa a rebound opportunity, but Mamadi Diakite was called for a lane violation, which gave the ball to Louisville.

The Cardinals committed a violation of their own on the ensuing inbounds play, as Deng Adel ran the baseline on what was supposed to be a spot inbounds.

The traveling violation gave the ball back to the 'Hoos with 0.9 seconds remaining, and set the stage for Hunters heroics.

Virginia (27-2, 16-1 ACC) is first school to ever finish 9-0 in conference games on the road in the ACC.

UVa has posted 16 ACC wins for the third time in school history, and all three seasons have come under head coach Tony Bennett (2014, 2015, 2018).

The Cavaliers have won at least 27 games for the seventh time in program history (1981, 1982, 1983, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018).

Virginia will play its regular season finale on Saturday at four o'clock against Notre Dame at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Senior Day matchup against the Fighting Irish will be airing on NBC 29.