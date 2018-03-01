Rep. Garrett Holds Radio Town Hall, Discusses School Security

With school security a major talking point following the shooting in Florida, 5th District Representative Tom Garrett said during a radio town hall on Thursday, March 1, that he doesn't think Washington should be making decisions about school security.

Rather, he thinks it can be best addressed at the local level.

“Government closest to home is most responsive and most easily held accountable,” says Garrett. “If the board of supervisors and school board of Greene County decided this tomorrow, it would be done tomorrow. If we start acting on this in Congress, it's going to be a long time before it gets done."