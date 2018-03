Music lovers flocked to The Ante Room in Charlottesville on Thursday, March 1, to enjoy a concert for a cause.

Performers donated their time and talent to raise money for Conservation Music. It's a grassroots movement working to warn people about the effects of climate change by using music as an educational tool.

"We know that climate change affects everyone, and it's not just one issue - it's not just affecting rural communities in southern Africa,” says Matthew Merritt, the outreach coordinator for Conservation Music. “So, we're inviting everyone to be a part of what we're doing tonight."

Organizers say the goal is to use the power of music to help find a balance between humankind, nature, and society.