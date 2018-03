UVa Rallies for 60-58 Win Against Georgia Tech in ACC Women's Basketball Tournament

The 7-seed Virginia women's basketball team rallied from a nine point second half deficit to beat 10-seed Georgia Tech 60-58 in the ACC Tournament on Thursday in Greensboro, NC.

The Cavaliers trailed 45-36 with 3:37 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

They were still down 53-45 with 8:09 left in the 4th, but a 10-0 run gave the 'Hoos their first lead of the game.

Aliyah Huland El scored a team-high 19 points for Virginia, while Dominique Toussaint added 14.

Lauren Moses had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Moses says, "We knew going into this game that is was going to be a hard, physical, tough game, and we were going to have to fight for everything we got. So in the last eight minutes, we just made sure we were sharp, and executed well on both ends of the floor, and then we came out with the win, so it worked."

"They wanted to keep playing," says head coach Joanne Boyle. "They want to keep winning. It's not about what we've already accomplished, it's what's in front of us."

UVa will play 2-seed Notre Dame in the ACC Quarterfinals on Friday at six o'clock.

The Cavaliers lost 76-59 against the eventual champion Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals last season.