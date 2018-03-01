Charlottesville School Board Bids Farewell to Member, Looks to Retain Teachers

Faced with a teacher retention issue, Charlottesville school leaders are talking plans to fix that.

Charlottesville’s not alone. There's a shortage of teachers across the country right now.

School administrators updated the Charlottesville School Board about recruitment efforts at a meeting on Thursday, March 1.

A recruitment team has been focusing on events at universities in the Mid-Atlantic area. The team started the process last October and will wrap up by the end of March.

The team touts retirement benefits in hopes of retaining new teachers.

Also at the meeting on Thursday night, a school board member announced his retirement.

Adam Hastings, who joined the board in 2016, will leave the board in March. He says he’s moving to Albemarle County with his family. That move makes him ineligible to be on the city school board.

He's spent his career working in education in central Virginia as a middle and high school teacher, a high school administrator, and dean at Piedmont Virginia Community College.