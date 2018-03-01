Request to Delay Huguely Trial Denied

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Another push to delay a multimillion dollar wrongful death lawsuit against a convicted murderer has been denied.

On Thursday, March 1, lawyers for George Huguely and the estate of Yeardley Love were in a Fluvanna County courtroom.

Love's family is suing Huguely for $30 million over their daughter’s death, who was killed by Huguely in her Charlottesville apartment in 2010. Attorneys for the Love family wanted the trial delayed, but the trial is still set to start July 30.