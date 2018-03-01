Quantcast

Request to Delay Huguely Trial Denied

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Another push to delay a multimillion dollar wrongful death lawsuit against a convicted murderer has been denied.

On Thursday, March 1, lawyers for George Huguely and the estate of Yeardley Love were in a Fluvanna County courtroom.

Love's family is suing Huguely for $30 million over their daughter’s death, who was killed by Huguely in her Charlottesville apartment in 2010. Attorneys for the Love family wanted the trial delayed, but the trial is still set to start July 30.

