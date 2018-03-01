Supreme Court Justice Offers Guidance to UVA Law Students

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was at the University of Virginia on Thursday, March 1, to speak to law students about his tenure on the bench and how the United States justice system plays a huge role in the global community.

The Supreme Court justice of 23 years shared stories from his career and how a number of decisions the Supreme Court has made have influenced other countries around the world.

"In a certain number of cases, judges here have to think: 'and what happens if other countries follow this same principle?'" says Breyer.

He told students that there is no Supreme Court of the world, and so decisions coming out the U.S. Supreme Court tend to have a far-reaching impact since America is a world leader.

He also stressed how important it is for the United States to continue to cooperate with other countries around the world because it’s mutually beneficial.

“If we do not stay in a cooperative relation with these other countries working on these problems, the world will go on without us and there will be something produced and we’ll have to live with it and so, since it will affect us, we are better off having a role,” says Breyer.

Breyer also spoke about his most recent book, "The Court and the World: American Law and the New Global Realities."

Justice Breyer concluded the event by taking questions from students and offering them a bit of advice for their future careers.