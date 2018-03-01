Update: Augusta County Declines Permit for Dominion Energy Construction Yard

Augusta County's Board of Zoning Appeals has declined a request by Dominion Energy and its partners to have a construction staging yard near Churchville to facilitate building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

A public hearing began Thursday, March 1, and dragged into the evening because the board wanted to hear from the public and the Virginia Department of Transportation again before making a final decision.

Dominion Energy and its partners wanted a special-use permit to use 34 acres of farmland across from Union Church Road as a home base for construction crews.

Members of the public aired concerns about traffic, noise, and damage to farmland.

The board voted 4-1 and says that the special-use permit was denied on the basis that it is incompatible with the neighborhood and not appropriate for the area's agriculture. Board members also said approving the permit could have increased the potential for traffic hazard and concerns pertaining to water quality.