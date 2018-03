Wegmans in Charlottesville is looking for people to join the team, both full and part-time positions.

The food retailer is hosting a hiring event on March 7, and on-the-spot interviews will be conducted. Potential applicants can stop by the job fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Wednesday.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old.

If you’re interested in pursuing a position at Wegmans, you can fill out an application here.