Group Delivers Petition to UVA to Rename John Paul Jones Arena

A women's rights group has delivered a petition to University of Virginia administrators, calling on them to rename John Paul Jones Arena.

The activist group Women United Now gathered around 5,000 signatures on its petition. Some of them were obtained during a protest outside the arena in January.

The group says Paul Tudor Jones was a longtime member of the Weinstein Company Board of Directors and supported Harvey Weinstein amidst sexual abuse allegations.

Editor's Note: Previous articles had identified the group as "Women United".

03/01/2018 Release from Women United Now:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Today Catrena Carter, founder of Women United Now, will deliver 5,000 signed petitions asking that Paul Tudor Jones' family name be removed from University of Virginia buildings to UVA President Teresa Sullivan.

Women United Now is a grass roots effort aimed at holding those accountable that have acted inappropriately towards women or protected and enabled those who acted inappropriately. One such man is Paul Tudor Jones, a friend of Harvey Weinstein and former Weinstein Company board member. Jones must be held accountable for aiding and abetting Weinstein’s pattern of abuse. A similar effort to remove accused predator Steven Wynn’s name was successful at the University of Pennsylvania.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Jones and the rest of the Weinstein board of directors for their responsibility in concealing Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal arose in October 2017, when over 100 women came forward with claims of sexual assault and abuse against Weinstein dating back to the 1970’s.

Paul Tudor Jones maintained a direct relationship with Harvey Weinstein, both as a business partner and as a personal friend, continuing to support Weinstein even after the allegations against him had become public.

In the week following the initial allegations Paul Tudor Jones emailed his friend, proclaiming, “I love you,” and telling Weinstein “The good news is, this will go away sooner than you think and it will be forgotten!”