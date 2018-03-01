Programming Notice: "Superstore," "A.P. Bio," and 'Will & Grace" Pre-empted Thursday

Thursday's episodes of "Superstore," "A.P. Bio," "Will & Grace," and a second "A.P. Bio" are pre-empted to bring you ACC Basketball (Virginia @ Louisville).

They will air in sequence overnight, Saturday into Sunday, beginning at 3:30 a.m.

You can set your DVR or watch them online Friday by going to www.nbc.com, clicking on SHOWS, and following the link to the programs/episodes you wish to view.

All NBC shows are available to watch online the day following their original broadcast.