Rep. Tom Garrett Announces Run for Re-Election

5th District Congressman Tom Garrett is officially running for re-election.

By default, he’s clinched the Republican nomination since no other candidates filed to run before the February 28 deadline.

Garrett was first elected in 2016.

Virginia Democrats have yet to choose a candidate through a caucus and convention to face Garrett in November. Right now, there are four candidates in contention for the nomination: Leslie Cockburn, Ben Cullop, Andrew Sneathern, and Roger Dean Huffstetler.