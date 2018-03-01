Albemarle County Parents Report Cars Illegally Passing School Buses

Albemarle County Parents Report Cars Illegally Passing School BusesPosted: Updated:
Video from a concerned parent showing a car illegally passing a stopped school bus along Route 29
Tripp Martin
Albemarle County Parents Report Cars Illegally Passing School BusesMore>>
Reported by Madison Carter
Reported by Madison Carter
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story