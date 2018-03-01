Albemarle County Parents Report Cars Illegally Passing School Buses

The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is responding to concerns from parents over cars passing school buses at stops around the county.

Some parents started recording the traffic violations at a stop off Route 29 North.

If a highway is divided with a grassy median, cars only need to stop in the direction the school bus is driving. But, one video shows a stop where cars traveling in the school bus' lane aren't stopping for children.

Police say if you see this happening, then report it right away.

“We have such a vast majority of roadways and communities that need some type of traffic enforcement or have problem areas and we rely heavily on the public to report those issues to us,” said ACPD First Sgt. Tripp Martin.

People passing school buses will face a fine if caught or reported.

Police say first call 911 with a license plate and description of the car and location.