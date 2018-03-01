Open Air Burning Suspended for Rockingham County and City of Harrisonburg

03/01/2018 Release from Rockingham County and City of Harrisonburg:

Due to the forecasted high winds for Friday, March 2, all open air burning operations in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be suspended starting at midnight.

This ban will be reviewed on Saturday, March 3 at 7 a.m. to determine if open air burning may resume.

An open air burning ban means that any open flame action cannot be performed such as the burning of brush or debris, bonfires, and/or recreational fires.

Please use extreme caution when using grills or any other open flame cooking device during this time period. If you have any questions about this ban please contact your locality representative.