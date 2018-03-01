2 Ruckersville-Area Men Facing Multiple Drug-Related Charges

02/28/2018 Release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office:

On Wednesday morning a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office while on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two Greene County residents in the Ruckersville area.

This traffic stop resulted in the seizure of various types of drugs along with ammunition and U.S. currency.

Based off information that was collected from this traffic stop it led the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit to execute a search warrant. This warrant resulted in the seizure of additional drugs.

The following individuals were arrested as a result:

Casey Leo Walts age 21, resident of Ruckersville

18.2-248 Possession of Schedule I or II with intent to distribute (Felony) 2 counts

18.2-250 Possession of Cocaine (Felony)

18.2-308.2 Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon (Felony)

18.2-248.1 Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute (Felony)

18.2-248.1 Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute (Misdemeanor)

18.2-250.1 Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Robert Paul Ferko age 22, resident of Ruckersville

18.2-248 Possession of Schedule I or II with intent to distribute (Felony)

18.2-250 Possession of Cocaine (Felony) 2 counts

18.2-95 Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

18.2-308.2 Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon (Felony)

18.2-248.1 Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute (Felony)

46.2-301 Drive motor vehicle while being suspended

Photographs attached of Casey Walts and Robert Ferko along with pictures of some of the items seized.