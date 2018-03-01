Super Bowl Champ Rashard Davis Returns Home to Charlottesville

Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Rashard Davis returned home to Charlottesville and was celebrated by friends and fans at a meet & greet Wednesday at Belmont Pizza & Pub.

"I can definitely feel the love here, the support is crazy," says Davis. "It's a blessing, growing up you always dreamed of being in this position, but when it actually comes true it's like wow, its crazy."

Davis won a Super Bowl championship with the Eagles this past season. Davis didn't play in any regular season games, but he was a member of the Eagles practice squad for most of the season.

Two years ago Davis helped JMU win a FCS national championship. He signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted rookie. He helped the Eagles in practice as a kick returner and receiver, and he turned some heads in practice.

"Going against our starting defense, I definitely made plays, that's what really set me apart," says Davis. "The owner came up to me a couple times, the player personnel person came up to me a couple times and just congratulating me with all the plays I made in practice."

The season ended with the Eagles winning Super Bowl 52. Davis reflected on that moment Wednesday and being on the field after the game with his teammates.

"All the confetti going in the air, everyone crying, all the older guys saying cherish the moment," says Davis. "So you just have to embrace it and take it all in and enjoy the experience."

Davis has already signed with the Eagles for next season, and believes that the Philadelphia organization sees his potential and has bigger plans for him next year.