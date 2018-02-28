American Shakespeare Company Holds Playwriting Competition

Round one of the American Shakespeare Center's playwriting competition has closed on Wednesday, February 28.

Over the next 20 years, the center will select one companion play for each of Shakespeare's works and produce two new plays in an attempt to find the next generation of the best playwrights. Nearly 200 plays have been submitted from all over the world to the Staunton theater.

The first round aims to find contemporary plays to partner with Shakespeare's “Othello,” “Henry the IV, Part One,” “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” and “Cymbeline.”

The center plans to announce the two winners of the competition in early June, with productions of each play to be performed in 2019.

Organizers say they're delighted by the response.

"We didn't really know what to expect,” says Anne Morgan, the literary manager for the center. “It's a brand new competition and our parameters are pretty tight. But it's a really exciting opportunity for playwrights. The cash prize is nothing to scoff at, but also it's encouraging them to think about our space, to think about Shakespeare's work."

The two playwrights chosen win $25,000 each. Round two of the competition opens on June 1. For details, visit the American Shakespeare Center's website.