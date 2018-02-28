VISAA Basketball State Quarterfinal Scores & Highlights

VISAA Basketball State Quarterfinal Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Miller School junior Naya Hunter
The Miller School's Tariq Balogun celebrates
STAB junior Jovia Winkey
Blue Ridge defeated Highland 77-56
VISAA Basketball State Quarterfinal Scores & HighlightsMore>>
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
Marty Hudtloff is the Sports Director at WVIR-TV. He joined the NBC29 sports team in October of 2003. He has a degree in broadcast journalism from Bradley University. You can reach out to Marty via Email or Twitter.Full Story