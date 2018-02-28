Quantcast

VISAA Basketball State Quarterfinal Scores & Highlights

Miller School junior Naya Hunter Miller School junior Naya Hunter
The Miller School's Tariq Balogun celebrates The Miller School's Tariq Balogun celebrates
STAB junior Jovia Winkey STAB junior Jovia Winkey
Blue Ridge defeated Highland 77-56 Blue Ridge defeated Highland 77-56

BOYS BASKETBALL
VISAA Division II State Quarterfinals
Blue Ridge 77, Highland 56
Miller 57, Millwood 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL
VISAA Division II State Quarterfinals
Miller 59, VES 29

VISAA Division I State Quarterfinals
STAB 64, Potomac 48